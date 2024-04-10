Yasuke Movie in Development at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery stated that it is working with director Blitz Bazawule on a new interpretation of Yasuke, the story of the first black samurai. While the character did receive an anime adaptation from Netflix and Studio MAPPA in recent years, this new take will be a creation of its own focusing on the legendary figure. Bazawule had previously directed the likes of The Color Purple, The Burial of Kojo, and more, as he prepares to enter this brutal world of swords and samurai.

The Yasuke anime series was a far different story from the original story that was based on real-life events. In the 1500s, Yasuke arrived in Japan from Africa and became an influential warrior within the employ of Oda Nobunaga. The movie from Warner Bros and Blitz has been tentatively titled "Black Samurai", which will see Bazawule direct and produce the new take on the legendary figure. In the Variety report, it is stated that the upcoming movie will have shades of "Mad Max" and "300" for its aesthetic, meaning that it might be far more fantastical than the story that started it all.

Netflix's Yasuke Vs. Warner Bros Discovery's Yasuke

Ironically enough, in 2022, Netflix stated that they had a live-action adaptation of Yasuke in the works, though little has been revealed about the project since the initial announcement. The project was pitched to the streaming service as a live-action series, starring actor Omar Sy as the lead and having writer Nick Jones Jr. crafting the story, having had a hand in creating the anime series. Joining the project were executive producers Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker, with Nina stating the following,

"This is the perfect project for what Forest and I strive for — the intersectionality of two cultures through great storytelling, to bring a real-life, historical figure to the forefront, paired with incredible action, with faces that represent both Black and Asian heritage — behind the camera and in front of the camera — equates a total dream scenario."

If you didn't have the chance to check out the Yasuke anime on Netflix, here's how the streaming service described the series, "In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world."

