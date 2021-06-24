Netflix's Yasuke to Get Manga Series

✖

Netflix's Yasuke was one of the biggest original anime series to launch on the streaming service this year, retelling the story of the first black samurai while adding some fantastical elements that could have only been portrayed via the world of animation, and it seems as if the story that was created by LeSean Thomas is set to get a manga series this summer. While there has been no news about a potential season two for Yasuke following the conclusion of its premiere episodes, it's clear that Thomas and his creative team wouldn't mind stepping back into the fantastical world.

The manga series for Yasuke will debut on July 27th in the Japanese publication of Shogakukan's Monthly Spirits, though we have no official word o how long the printed story will run or how close to the source material this re-telling of the black samurai will be. Needless to say, it's clear that the story of Yasuke is one that has become popular among anime and manga fans alike.

(Photo: MAPPA)

For those who haven't seen Yasuke as of yet, here is the official description of the Netflix series as provided by the streaming service:

"In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world."

In our exclusive interview with LeSean Thomas prior to Yasuke's original premiere, the former comic book artist turned showrunner dived into the possibility of a second season:

"I can't say too much, but the response has been really great and it would be great to become more than what it is. I'm just really excited for the fans digging into this, and then we'll see. Obviously, it would be great to have a big splash and then keep things going."

Via ANN