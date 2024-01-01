Yoasobi Performs "Idol" With K-Pop Royalty for New Year Event

If there is one thing we can count on each new year, it is Japan going all out with its big celebrations. The nation welcomes the new year annually with massive events, and none are bigger than NHK Kohaku Ute Gassen. The event brings together the biggest artists in Japan to perform their top hits of the year, and now Yoasobi is going viral for their epic performance of "Idol".

As you can see below, "Idol" made its way to the television last night as part of NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen. It was there Yoasobi took to the stage to perform the hit single they penned for Oshi no Ko. However, this live stage was different from others on the program as it brought together all the show's artists.

Yes, that is right! Yoasobi teamed up with some J-pop and K-pop faves to bring this stage to life.

Yes, that is right! Yoasobi teamed up with some J-pop and K-pop faves to bring this stage to life. As you can see, the stage put everyone from Seventeen to New Jeans and Nogizaka46 together. While Yoasobi performed, the rest of the show's idols came to the stage to dance. So if you ever wanted to see Stray Kids or Misamo, a subunit of Twice, dance to the Oshi no Ko theme song – well, you are in luck.

Obviously, "Idol" Ended the show as Yoasobi's single was the biggest to hit Japan this year. Oshi no Ko helped put the song on the map, and "Idol" went on to dominate global searches. In fact, "Idol" was the top-trending song on Google worldwide in 2023. Between its viral fame and units sold, "Idol" was destined to take over Kohaku Uta Gaseen. And luckily, its stage lived up to expectations.

If you have not seen Oshi no Ko yet, you can always check out the 2023 hit. The manga's adaptation hit television in early 2023, and the idol drama turned into a fast hit. You can find Oshi no Ko streaming exclusively on HIDIVE stateside. Oshi no Ko season two has been announced, but at this time, no release date has been given for the comeback.

What do you think about this latest Oshi no Ko outing?