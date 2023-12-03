Oshi no Ko Theme Song Ranks as Spotify's Top Song in Japan

Oshi no Ko has made quite the name for itself. Since the anime went live, Oshi no Ko has become one of this year's must-watch series. The idol drama has amassed a massive fandom, and a number of its lovers were roped in by the theme song for Oshi no Ko. The track by Yoasobi was hard to overlook after the show went live, and now, it seems "Idol" has been gifted a prestigious award by Spotify.

After all, the new year is upon us, and that means round-ups for 2023 are underway. Spotify has been hard at work putting its data on show as millions of users were sent their Wrapped info this month. Now, nationwide data from Spotify is going live, and it turns out "Idol" was the most-streamed song on Spotify in Japan.

Yes, you heard that right. "Idol" really did that. The song overcame every other in Japan to come out on top, and we're sure the Oshi no Ko team is living for this accolade.

After all, "Idol" has become quite the hit with fans. Yoasobi released the hit track in tandem with Oshi no Ko, and the show's gorgeous opening gave the upbeat song the perfect visuals. It didn't take long for the anime's ear worm to go viral, and no "Idol" has appeared in media across the globe. However, there is no denying Oshi no Ko put the song on blast, so we can all thank the anime for its part.

Of course, Oshi no Ko is far from over. The anime's first season wrapped earlier this year, but Oshi no Ko season two is in the works. If you want to catch up on the show, Oshi no Ko can be streamed on HIDIVE. So for more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Oshi no Ko below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

How many times have you listened to "Idol" since Oshi no Ko went live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!