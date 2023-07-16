Oshi no Ko Artist Critiques Leakers Amid Manga Spoilers

These days, it seems manga series are destined for leaks. There are a few titles that don’t end up surfacing online well before their publication date. Shueisha’s print manga have been targeted by leakers for years, and popular titles are always quick to spill first. And as Oshi no Ko is drawing in more readers than ever, its artist is speaking out against leakers.

The update comes from Mengo Yokoyari, the artist behind Oshi no Ko. The creator posted a note on social media for fans to read after leaks from chapter 124 surfaced online. It was there the creator said they know leaks are inevitable, but they would like the spoilers to be kept under wraps from the general public.

“For Oshi no Ko, leaked images are the worst kind of issue, and [some] have just surfaced. I have been bothered by this for years. I know what day of the week to watch out for leaks if [the series] is in Shonen Jump, but what day is dangerous for Young Jump? I wish that the fun of reading for the first time isn’t stolen. Please don’t upload or spread anything that looks like a leak,” Yokoyari wrote.

Of course, Oshi no Ko fans will know why leakers have been so focused on chapter 124. Not only is the manga’s popularity rising thanks to its anime, but Oshi no Ko is in the midst of some wild chapters. Earlier this month, the fanbase was stunned to see Aqua and Ruby level with one another about their pasts. From there, a piece of Ruby’s past life with Aqua surfaced in the most unexpected of ways, and many were left wondering if the twins would enter an incestuous relationship as such. The answer was expected to go live in chapter 124, so of course, leakers chased after the Oshi no Ko update for clout.

If you want to follow Yokoyari’s advice and read the manga as planned, well – you can do so on a delay. Yen Press oversees the English release of Oshi no Ko, and its print releases are published on a delay from Japan. You can always import copies of Young Jump if you don’t mind the chapters being in Japanese. But unless asimulpub deal is met, Oshi no Ko will be out of our reach for some time.

Want to know more about the idol series? You can read the official synopsis of Oshi no Ko here: “Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!”

What do you think about Oshi no Ko's rise to fame? Did this manga spill take you by surprise or…?