Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release Window Announced

Are you ready for Oshi no Ko to make a comeback? If so, then you better keep your calendar open for 2024. After all, Oshi no Ko has confirmed its big anime comeback is coming, and its 2024 return is being hyped with a new teaser.

As you can see below, Oshi no Ko stepped out with a new promo this weekend, and it is all about season two. The artwork shows Aqua's twins in the theater as they continue their thrilling performance. After all, the pair are desperate to learn the secret behind their mother's death, and the kids will do whatever it takes to solve the mystery.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

Of course, Oshi no Ko fans are eager to see what season two will bring. The anime made its debut in 2023, and it would put things lightly to say Oshi no Ko was successful. Thanks to its shocking hour-long premiere, Oshi no Ko gained big buzz at the start of season one, and its plot followed through. Given its huge success, it was no surprise when Oshi no Ko season two was announced, and now we know the comeback will happen sometime next year.

If you are not familiar with Oshi no Ko, well – we cannot recommend the anime enough. The story began as a manga under Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari in 2020. The manga, which is still in production, was then optioned by Doga Kobo for an anime. The show debuted in April 2023 exclusively on HIDIVE stateside, and the idol drama became an instant success. So for those wanting to know more about Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Are you excited for season two?