YOLO: Crystal Fantasy is Returning for Season 2 With New Title

YOLO, the original animated series crafted by one of the minds behind the recent hit Smiling Friends, is returning to Adult Swim next year with Season 2 and a new title to celebrate! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel might have taken over the world earlier this year following the surprise debut of Smiling Friends' first season, but Cusack had already made a major impact with Adult Swim animation fans two years before with the premiere of his own series, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. Following a pair of quirky friends finding themselves in outlandish adventures, now the series is coming back for another round soon!

Adult Swim has officially announced that YOLO will be returning for Season 2, now titled YOLO: Silver Destiny. This second season of the series is scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, January 15th next year at midnight and will be streaming on HBO Max the next day. Sarah and Rachel return from the first season to go on even more wacky adventures than the first season, and you can get an idea of what to expect from the new episodes with the first poster for YOLO: Silver Destiny below. Check it out:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim also confirmed that the first two episodes of YOLO: Silver Destiny will be premiering on January 15th with one episode a week following after. Series creator Michael Cusack teases what's to come for the central duo in Season 2 as such, "In season two we find Sarah and Rachel continuing on their quest for good times and positive vibes. I can't wait for fans to join them on all their strange, new Wollongong adventures as their fantasies become their destinies."

If you wanted to check out YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, you can now find it streaming with HBO Max. Adult Swim further teases the upcoming YOLO: Silver Destiny as such, "YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls off in pursuit of their destinies – Sarah wants to grow a beautiful garden, and Rachel wants to become a dark Empress. Meanwhile, Lucas the Magnificent embarks on a mysterious new quest to overcome Sarah's repulsion and win her heart."

Are you excited to see YOLO returning for a new season? What are you hoping to see from Rachel and Sarah in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!