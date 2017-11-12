‘Your Name’ Director Isn’t Very Interested In Hollywood’s Take

Hollywood’s history with live-action anime isn’t a superb one.The industry has yet to hit its stride with anime like it did with comics, but it is only a matter of time until Hollywood has its next Iron Man moment. For now, fans simply cringe when they hear about another anime project being exported for a live-action take in the U.S.

So, really, it isn’t surprising to hear the original director of Your Name isn’t ogling its Hollywood treatment.

Recently, Makoto Shinkai spoke with press ahead of the opening of an exhibition dedicated to his work at Tokyo’s National Art Center. The director attended the event with actor Ryonosuke Kamiki who did the voice of Taki Tachibana, the film’s male lead. It was there Shinkai opened up about his thoughts on Your Name‘s Hollywood future, and the director admitted he isn’t too interested in the ordeal (via Crunchy Roll).

“People often compare their creation to their child, but I’m not much interested in how my child would be treated. There was an announcement that a Hollywood version will be made,” Shinkai said.

“While I’m looking forward to how it will go, I also think how it will grow is up to himself [the film] because it has already left my hand.”

If you are not familiar with Your Name‘s plans abroad, then you should know Hollywood is putting an all-star team to work on its latest anime adaptation. J.J. Abrams confirms back in September he will be directing a live-action take of Your Name with Paramount Pictures. Eric Heisserer will pen the script following his work on Arrival. Lindsey Weber will producer the film along with Genki Kawamura, the anime film’s producer.

When news about the project broke, Shinkai did release a statement about the film. “Your Name is a film created with the innate imaginations of a Japanese team and put together in a domestic medium,” the director said.

“When such a work is imbued with Hollywood filmmaking, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of. I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.”

If you are not familiar with Your Name, then you should know the film is the most successful anime feature of all-time. The movie made its debut last year in Japan and quickly became an phenomenon as it earned more money than any of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films. Your Name managed to overcome Spirited Away at the box-office to become the highest-grossing anime feature at the worldwide market, and Paramount Pictures has made a deal with creator Makoto Shinkai to bring the film to life.

