Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged Shares Status Update with Fans

One of the best things the anime fandom has invented along with the growth of the Internet and rise of anime in general over the past ten or so years has been “abridging.” This is the practice of taking footage from popular anime series and re-dubbing it over with jokes, new character personalities, and more. Dragon Ball Z Abridged, one of the most popular versions of this kind of artistry, recently made waves with the fandom as it confirmed that it has come to an end after its 12 year run, so some fans were worried about the status of another popular series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged.

Luckily LittleKuriboh (the artist who produces Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged) recently gave an update on the series, and confirmed that the next season premiere for the series is currently being worked on with the script for it somewhat finished. LittleKuriboh took to Twitter to ease fans’ concerns that the series is “alive and well.”

Show isn’t cancelled, currently working on season premiere. I wanna say I’ve got about a third/half the script written, but my health has caused massive setbacks. It’ll come, though. My show is alive and well. https://t.co/TmbPkwKoEK — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) February 10, 2020

Producing 82 solid episodes of the series since 2009, LittleKuriboh announced sometime ago that they were taking more time to produce new episodes of the series due to health concerns. Fans are definitely wanting LittleKuriboh to put their health first, but are equally as thankful that the next episode of the series is coming our way in the future.

The last episode of the series wrapped up the Seal of Orichalcos arc of the original anime series, and was definitely one of the most hilarious by far. LittleKuriboh continued to put trademark twists on the original series with hilarious new accents, an even more forceful Seto Kaiba, and a more obtuse Pharaoh than ever. With what’s coming next being some of the more elaborate arcs of the anime, it’s going to be quite the fun return!

Have you seen Yu-Gi-Oh! Abridged? What do you think of it so far? Can't wait to see what's next either?

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharaoh. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.