Yu-Gi-Oh Leans Into Elden Ring, Dark Souls With New Deck

It's time to duel once again, though this time, From Software's finest might be in the mix.

Yu-Gi-Oh has only continued to get bigger once the story of Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba come to an end, with the real world card tournament wrangling in quite a few players. While the card dueling series has had its fair share of video games in the past, it's never had an official crossover with any of From Software's fan-beloved catalog. With their upcoming "Phantom Nightmare" deck, fans think they've spotted more than a few references to the likes of Elden Ring and Dark Souls.

While Yu-Gi-Oh has continued to release new cards for its ever-expanding tournament game, the franchise has continued exploring new areas with additional anime adaptations. The latest series, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, has decided to focus on duelist battles that just so happen to involve extraterrestrials rather than Egyptian Gods. Nearing its one-hundredth episode, the franchise has found its niche in chronicling the lives of numerous duelists across space and time.

Yu-Gi-Oh: The Lands Between

While not an official crossover, Yu-Gi-Oh fans have been able to spot several cards, characters, and monsters who would fit right at home with some of From Software's biggest worlds. The Phantom Nightmare cards were released earlier this month, giving around one hundred cards to those aiming to duel.

If this is your first time hearing about the "Phantom Nightmare", here's an official description from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise for the upcoming card set, "Don't close your eyes – Phantom Nightmare is lurking just around the corner! This 100-new-card set is loaded with astounding new cards that are the stuff your dreams are made of (and your opponent's nightmares…). Unlock the terrifying secrets of new themes, find brand-new cards for recent favorites, and meet more memorable monsters! No matter which way you turn, there's no escaping the exciting new cards in Phantom Nightmare!"

The description continues, "Yubel is back! Both friend and foe to Jaden in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Yubel first appeared in Phantom Darkness back in 2008! Phantom Nightmare introduces new Effect Monsters, Spells, and Traps that look familiar, but unlock an all-new Yubel strategy. Power up with the original 3 forms of Yubel, or use the new Continuous Trap Card that lets you Fusion Summon a new "Yubel" Fusion Monster using your opponent's monsters as Fusion Material!"