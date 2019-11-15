Japanese Crows Go Viral Over Surprise Yu-Gi-Oh Duel

With the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise quickly closing in on 1000 episodes of the series, there have been a ton of unique duelists and decks introduced throughout its long tenure. Each new iteration of the series has debuted its own fair share of wild concepts, so it’s rarely a surprise to see, say, a talking penguin challenge Yugi or another character to a duel. But that’s to be expected with the manga and anime releases of the series as they bend reality to a certain point. Except one duel has been going viral among fans for showing just how wacky duels can really get in real life.

Spotted by @beat_flying on Twitter, two crows apparently seemed to be in the middle of one heated duel on the streets of Nagoya in Japan. It’s pretty funny to imagine just how intense the duel between the two must have gotten with so many cards scattered all over the place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The real story behind this image might be considerably less fantastical, as it’s most likely a few crows picking at a few misplaced Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, but it’s much more fun to imagine what kind of decks these two birds would have. Would they be battling over which one would get sent to the Shadow Realm like in the original series? Would the stakes be less severe? Either way, fans wouldn’t bat an eye seeing a Crow duelist in a future release of the series.

With the next era of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime releasing sometime next year, there’s still plenty of time to speculate over what we’ll be seeing in the next entry. The main character could very well be a bird for all we know! With so many bird influenced monsters, spells, and trap cards in the official trading card game, there’s room for all sorts of hilarious experimentation should the need arise.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.