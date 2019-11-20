Resurfaced Yu-Gi-Oh Clip Reminds Fans of Kaiba’s Best Moment

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise will be debuting the seventh iteration of the anime series sometime next year, but no matter how many characters, stories, or duels are introduced over the course of the franchise’s tenure fans will still hold the original series in a much higher regard than those that come after. It’s because characters such as Seto Kaiba have made a lasting impact on fans through the draw of its enigmatic and bold personality alone. That unrelenting confidence that led him to challenge the King of Games on more than one occasion.

But even still, his confidence led to some hilarious decisions from time to time and every now and then fans love looking back on what he did with during his time on the series. Such as this moment highlighted by @GEAR4ZACHMAN on Twitter in which he blasted through a duel.

*Yami Yugi using actual strategy and traps to win* Seto Kaiba: pic.twitter.com/xXIpEHUs2p — Zach D. Sabo ❸ (@GEAR4ZACHMAN) November 18, 2019

Kaiba’s brash nature was one of the main draws of the original anime series, and it’s what made him such a great foil to the more meek and humble Yugi Moto. Even when Yugi became the Pharaoh through the power of the millennium puzzle, he still had a meticulous nature for each one of his duels. This was much different than Kaiba, who just powered through every one of his challenges with sheer will.

Even when the two of them had to begrudgingly work with one another in order to succeed, Kaiba still made sure to stand out. In a way, Kaiba was the main protagonist of the series for quite some time as fans often watched or read to see what exactly he would do next. He was the perfect card for series creator Kazuki Takahashi. One that he could play and really spice up a story.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.