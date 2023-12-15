Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set Gets a Mega Price Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series just became available on Netflix, and you can now score the brand new 30th anniversary Blu-ray box set here on Amazon for $61.99. That's 38% off the list price and an all-time low by a mile. Coincidence? We think not.

The Yu Yu Hakusho Blu-ray set includes episodes 1-112 of the anime and the Two Shots and All or Nothing OVAs, all directed by Noriyuki Abe. That equates to 17 discs and over 44 hours of content. A full breakdown of the bonus content can be found below.

Bonus Content:

Disc 3 – Yu Yu Hakusho The Complete First Season:

Textless Opening and Closing Songs

Disc 4:

Yu Yu Hakusho: Looking Back at a Legacy

Disc 7 – Yu Yu Hakusho The Complete Second Season:

Disc 8:

Yu Yu Hakusho: Behind the Design

Disc 11 – Yu Yu Hakusho The Complete Third Season:

Textless Opening and Closing Songs

Disc 12:

Episode 63 Video Commentary

Disc 14 – Yu Yu Hakusho The Complete Fourth Season:

Episode 99 – Remixing Yu Yu Hakusho (2011)

Yu Yu Hakusho Trading Card Game Revisited

Disc 15 – Yu Yu Hakusho The Complete Fourth Season:

Episode 108 – Actor Commentary (2011)

Episode 110 – ADR & Mixing Commentary (2003)

Episode 110 – Supporting Cast Commentary (2003)

Episode 111 – Writer Commentary (2003)

Episode 111 – Outtakes & Foul-ups (2003)

Episode 112 – Leading Cast Commentary (2003)

Episode 112 – Memoirs of Yu Yu Hakusho (2003)

Disc 16:

Textless Opening and Closing Songs

Yu Yu Hakusho: Season 04 Moments with Cast & Crew

Disc 17:

OVA Two Shots

OVA All or Nothing

For those wanting more info on Togashi's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yusuke Urameshi was a tough teen delinquent until one selfless act changed his life...by ending it. When he died saving a little kid from a speeding car, the afterlife didn't know what to do with him, so it gave him a second chance at life. Now, Yusuke is a ghost with a mission, performing good deeds at the beshest of Botan, the spirit guide of the dead, and Koenma, her pacifier-sucking boss from the "other side." But what strange things await him on the borderline between life and death?"

How to Watch Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. As for what to expect from the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho, Netflix begins to tease it as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child."

The synopsis continues with, "As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."