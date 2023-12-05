Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Releases New Trailer: Watch

Following the success of Netflix's live-action One Piece, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the streaming service is focusing on a new anime franchise. Yu Yu Hakusho, created by Yoshihiro Togashi of Hunter x Hunter fame, has a new live-action series arriving later this month. To give fans a closer look at this new take on the Spirit Detectives, the streaming service has dropped a new trailer that gives anime fans a closer look at the series.

Netflix's new take on the world of Spirit Detectives is slated to arrive on the platform on December 14th, meaning anime fans won't have to wait long to check out this new take on an old classic. Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first foray for some of the cast when it comes to creating live-action anime adaptations. Yusuke Urameshi will be played by actor Takumi Kitamura, who was a part of the Tokyo Revengers' movies. Kurama will be played by Jun Shison of Bubble and Teiichi: Battle of Supreme High fame. Finally, Hiei will be portrayed by actor Kanata Hongo, who had big roles in both the live-action adaptations of Attack on Titan and Kingdom.

Yu Yu Hakusho's New Trailer

The new series will be covering the earliest arcs of the original manga and anime adaptation. Following Yusuke as he dies protecting a young child from being hit by a car, his first forays as a supernatural brawler are quite deadly. Aside from gaining some powerful allies, the promotional material has confirmed that the Toguro brothers and their comrades from the Dark Tournament Arc will be making an appearance.

If this is your first time experiencing the story of Yusuke Urameshi and his life as a Spirit Detective, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming live-action adaptation, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."