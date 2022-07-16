Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Star Breaks Silence on Joining New Live-Action Series

Yu Yu Hakusho will soon be making its grand return with a new live-action series in the works with Netflix, and the main star behind its Yusuke Urameshi has broken their silence on joining the new adaptation! Yoshihiro Togashi's classic action and manga franchise is often held in high regard as one of the best to ever do it. This is just as true back then as it is now with it celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and fans have begun to wonder whether or not the franchise could be coming back in some form. It's probably going to be an unexpected return for many.

First confirmed to be in the works back in December 2020, Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT are working with Netflix on a new live-action series for Yu Yu Hakusho that's being touted as an adaptation of the manga (which has some differences from the way the anime played out) with Takumi Kitamura (who starred in the live-action Tokyo Revengers film as its lead, Takemichi Hanegaki) cast as the lead, Yusuke Urameshi. Kitamura is the first member of the cast revealed thus far, and broke his silence about joining the adaptation for such a massive franchise.

(Photo: Netflix)

Speaking to IGN about the casting (of which Netflix is promising that we'll see even more cast members added to the series over the coming weeks), Kitamura stated the following about becoming Yusuke for the new Yu Yu Hakusho series, "The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and a reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I am happy to share the masterpiece of Yu Yu Hakusho with the world and I hope we can create something people everywhere will enjoy." Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not it lands.

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series is currently scheduled for a worldwide release some time next year, but there are still many details left to fill out as fans wonder exactly what to expect from the new take on the franchise. Thankfully it has been confirmed that Sho Tsukikawa will be directing the new series alongside Kazutaka Sakamoto (Aggretsuko, Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer.

What do you think of Yu Yu Hakusho getting the live-action treatment from Netflix next? What are you hoping to see in the new live-action take on the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via IGN