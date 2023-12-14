Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Is an Absolute Must-See Series

Decades ago, Yoshihiro Togashi shook up the world of manga by bringing Yu Yu Hakusho to life. The action-packed series brought a wild supernatural world to life. These days, Yu Yu Hakusho is viewed as a classic by many, and it continues to stir buzz even after all these years. Of course, this meant all eyes were on Netflix today as its live-action take on Yu Yu Hakusho went live. And yes, the series is a solid hit.

As you can see in the slides below, Yu Yu Hakusho fans were quick to check out the Japanese drama once it hit Netflix. The show, which stars Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, is pretty bold. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa, the live-action adaptation streamlines the world of Yu Yu Hakusho while keeping its core intact for diehard fans.

According to fan-reactions, Yu Yu Hakusho season one has a solid cast, and its action sequences are second to none. The dynamic series is already stirring buzz on social media, and the vast majority is positive. It seems Netflix has added another solid live-action anime to its catalog. So if you haven't checked out the series yet, we definitely suggest giving it a try.

If you are not familiar with Yu Yu Hakusho at all, the series is easy to find these days. The original anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those wanting more info on Yu Yu Hakusho, you can read its official synopsis below:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

