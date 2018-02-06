‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Is Free On Amazon Right Now

If you need an anime to binge and have a thing for the paranormal, then Yu Yu Hakusho is right up your alley. The classic series is a must-watch for any otaku, and it has never been easier to watch it.

After all, Amazon is giving away its first season for free.

If you head to the site, you can download the entirety of season one for free. That’s right – you can get all 28 episodes of Yu Yu Hakusho‘s first season for zero down. All you have to do is get an Amazon account, hook up to WiFi, and then let the anime awesomeness surge through your being.

This is not the first time Amazon has put the series on sale, so some fans may have gotten a chance to binge the anime already. If you need more Yu Yu Hakusho, then you can buy its remaining seasons on Amazon. The show is also available to watch on Hulu as well as Funimation.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashiand follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

The series ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from December 1990 to July 1994. It has been collected into 19 volumes, and was licensed for an English language release by Viz Media from 2003 to 2010. It was adapted into an anime series by Fuji Television, Yomiko Advertising, and Studio Pierrot and aired from October 1992 to December 1994 for 112 episodes.

It was licensed in North America by Funimation in 2001 where it first aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block, but later transferred to Toonami under the name Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files. The manga has sold over 50 million copies in Japan and was praised by both critics and fans for its writing. Unfortunately, production faced its own share of issues as Togashi was public about his stresses and health issues when drawing the manga and had ended the series on his own terms.

