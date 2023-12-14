Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Goes Hard With Its Fight Scenes

The day has arrived for fans of the Spirit Detectives, as Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action adaptation is now available to stream on Netflix. Following the success of One Piece's live-action series in 2023, the creation of Yoshihiro Togashi has a high bar to clear if it is hoping to overtake the Straw Hat Pirates. Luckily, anime fans are taking the opportunity to praise the live-action take on the series on its fight choreography, which is a major part of Yusuke Urameshi's journey.

Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series does have plenty of heroes and villains that fans of the original shonen series will recognize, but it also makes some wild new decisions when it comes to its story. Without diving too much into spoiler territory, the season finale greatly deviates from the events of the manga and anime series, leaving fans to wonder where a second season would go if the live-action show continued. Even if Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series doesn't receive a season 2, Netflix is seemingly all-in when it comes to creating live-action adaptations of anime franchises.

Yu Yu Hakusho's Fight Scenes Are Epic

If this is your first time experiencing the story of Yusuke Urameshi and his life as a Spirit Detective, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming live-action adaptation, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

Do you think Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series will get a season 2? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Spirit Detectives.