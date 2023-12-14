Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Is Now Streaming: Watch

The time has finally come, everyone! It has been a long wait, but Yu Yu Hakusho is finished making us wait. Netflix's live-action adaptation is finally out, and it can be watched by fans across the globe.

As you can see here, Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho has just gone live. The adaptation met its December 14 premiere date with ease, and the show is already taking over social media. From Reddit to Twitter, Yu Yu Hakusho is drawing buzz, and it seems to be for good reason.

After all, Yu Yu Hakusho is getting good reviews from netizens online. With five episodes to its name, Netflix's latest series has an impressive story, and it looks good visually. Actor Takumi Kitamura was the perfect casting pick for Yusuke Urameshi, and the same goes for the hero's posse. Despite some unexpected story edits, Yu Yu Hakusho feels authentic to the original story behind by Yoshihiro Togashi. So if you are on the fence about the live-action anime, we suggest you give it a try.

Of course, Yu Yu Hakusho fans are excited for this live-action adaptation as it marks a big franchise return. It has been quite some time since Togashi's first hit put out any new content. Following its main run, Yu Yu Hakusho staged a special release a few years back with two original OVAs. Now, Yu Yu Hakusho is following in One Piece's live-action steps, and this new show appears to be a success.

If you are not familiar with Yu Yu Hakusho, no sweat! You can check out its live-action series now on Netflix, and its original anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on Togashi's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yusuke Urameshi was a tough teen delinquent until one selfless act changed his life...by ending it. When he died saving a little kid from a speeding car, the afterlife didn't know what to do with him, so it gave him a second chance at life. Now, Yusuke is a ghost with a mission, performing good deeds at the beshest of Botan, the spirit guide of the dead, and Koenma, her pacifier-sucking boss from the "other side." But what strange things await him on the borderline between life and death?"

What do you think about this latest take on Yu Yu Hakusho?