Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Did Oversee Netflix's Live-Action Series

Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action debut is nigh as Netflix is planning to release the series on its streaming platform on December 14th. With the streaming service seeing serious success with One Piece's live-action anime adaptation earlier this year, Netflix is hoping to strike gold once again with the story of Spirit Detective Yusuke Urameshi. While creator Yoshihiro Togashi didn't act as an executive producer on the series like Eiichiro Oda did on One Piece, he did have a hand in the new live-action take.

In a new report, it was revealed that the mangaka who created Yusuke Urameshi and his shonen crew had visited the set and had discussions with the actors when it came to their roles. The reveal was discussed by actors Takumi Kitamura and Keita Machida, who play Yusuke Urameshi and Koenma respectively. As many manga fans know, Yoshihiro Togashi has been struggling with health issues that have seen several hiatuses when it comes to his current work, Hunter x Hunter. The story of Gon has yet to receive a live-action television series, but perhaps Yusuke Urameshi might lead the way.

The Spirit Detectives Are Coming

If this is your first time experiencing the story of Yusuke Urameshi and his life as a Spirit Detective, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming live-action adaptation, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

Do you think Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series will hit the same heights as the Straw Hat Pirates' Netflix adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Spirit Detectives.