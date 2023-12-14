Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Cast Hypes Premiere With Behind-the-Scenes Video

Yu Yu Hakusho will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix shortly, and the cast behind the new take on the franchise is getting ready for its premiere with a special behind the scenes video of how it all came together. Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over 30 years ago, and the anime helped to bring the franchise to a whole new level with its official premiere. Now the franchise is coming to life once more with its very first live-action series coming to Netflix this week.

Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series will be premiering on Netflix on December 14th, and with its premiere coming up so quickly the cast behind it all has opened up about their process in bringing it all to life in a special behind the scenes video. Breaking down each of their characters and how they made their way through various action scenes, it's a good way to get ready for the full live-acton series' debut. You can check out the behind-the-scenes look at Yu Yu Hakusho below.

How to Watch Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. As for what to expect from the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho, Netflix begins to tease it as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child."

The synopsis continues with, "As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

