Yu Yu Hakusho's Manga Is Finally Available to Read Online

Yu Yu Hakusho recently celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the debut of its anime adaptation, and now fans have an easy new way to check out the classic series as the manga's entire run is finally available to read online! Yoshiro Togashi's Weekly Shonen Jump series is one of the most influential action works of all time, and as a result it's led to the release of an anime that's still held in high regard to this day. But reading the original manga has been made pretty tough in the last few years due to how largely unavailable it's been.

The physical editions of the manga are tougher to get now than ever (and even pricier if you wanted to read through all 19 volumes), so thankfully Viz Media is now offering the entire run of Yu Yu Hakusho's manga through their official Shonen Jump digital library. With a paid subscription (that costs less than three dollars a month), fans can read up on all 175 chapters of Yoshihiro Togashi's original series that ended up with plenty of material that never made it to the anime adaptation.

The most delinquent supernatural detective has arrived! YuYu Hakusho is now in the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and read Yoshihiro Togashi’s legendary fighting manga series! https://t.co/LH0SvrvErT pic.twitter.com/6cJvoaKwSm — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 13, 2023

What to Know for Yu Yu Hakusho

It's been quite a while since Yu Yu Hakusho ran in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator behind it all is currently in the works on his newer series, Hunter x Hunter (which is currently on a hiatus). You can currently check out the Yu Yu Hakusho anime now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, but for the manga, Viz Media teases the first volume of the Yu Yu Hakusho manga as such:

"Yusuke Urameshi was a tough teen delinquent until one selfless act changed his life...by ending it. When he died saving a little kid from a speeding car, the afterlife didn't know what to do with him, so it gave him a second chance at life. Now, Yusuke is a ghost with a mission, performing good deeds at the beshest of Botan, the spirit guide of the dead, and Koenma, her pacifier-sucking boss from the 'other side.' But what strange things await him on the borderline between life and death?"

Are you excited to check out Yu Yu Hakusho's manga now that it's online? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!