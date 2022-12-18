Yu Yu Hakusho Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Art

Yu Yu Hakusho is now in the midst of honoring its milestone 30th Anniversary, and the anime is going all out with some special new art of Yusuke Urameshi and the other core fighters! Yoshihiro Togashi is now more active than he ever has been in the last few years as he has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters of Hunter x Hunter. But this timing has also worked out in a whole new kind of way as his previous series has kicked off a celebration of its own milestone anime anniversary as well.

After kicking off its celebration for the 30th Anniversary earlier this year with a special logo and some new character art, Yu Yu Hakusho has continued this even further with some cool new character portraits for Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiei and Kurama. It's a cool new look at the cast from the classic anime series (that's really in desperate need of some kind of revival) mirroring Togashi's own art, and you can check out these cool new designs below:

How to Watch Yu Yu Hakusho

Although there are no signs of Yu Yu Hakusho's anime coming back any time soon with new projects, there is some forward momentum for the franchise as a whole. Not only will it be getting a full live-action series with Netflix, but the OVA specials released for the anime's 25th Anniversary will finally get their English dubbed release. If you wanted to check out the anime's classic run, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Yu Yu Hakusho as such:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

How do you feel about Yu Yu Hakusho and its characters 30 years latrer?