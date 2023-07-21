Bungo Stray Dogs Creator Says YuYu Hakusho Got Them Into Manga

At this year's Anime Expo, the major event in the anime world had some major news. Aside from its announcements and events, the convention also brought in some famous faces from the worlds of anime and manga. Taking the opportunity to discuss his series, the mangaka known as Kafka Asagiri broke down how one major shonen franchise had a direct influence on his work. It turns out that the story of Yusuke Urameshi and his Spirit Detectives helped to form the cast of Bungo Stray Dogs.

It's been quite some time since Yu Yu Hakusho's original anime, and manga series, came to an end. Created by legendary manga artist Yoshinori Togashi, who is also responsible for Hunter x Hunter, both the manga and anime came to an end in 1994. In recent years, the Spirit Detectives made a return thanks to a new OVA special that brought back Yusuke Urameshi and his friends, with Togashi even creating a Gon/Yusuke crossover for a Hunter x Hunter manga cover.

(Photo: Studio Bones & Pierrot)

How Yu Yu Hakusho Influenced Bungo Stray Dogs

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters was in attendance at the panel wherein Kafka Asagiri took the opportunity to reflect on his career as a manga artist. Stating that Yu Yu Hakusho was directly responsible for his decision to enter the anime business, Yusuke Urameshi's story caused Asagiri to keep an eye on character development. While Yu Yu Hakusho currently has no planes for a new anime series and/or reboot, it remains a legendary series in the shonen genre thanks to its characters and supernatural action.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the story of the Armed Detective Agency, Crunchyroll teases Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 as such, "Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!" You can currently find the first four seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs and the Dead Apple feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes this summer.

