Netflix's Live Action Yu Yu Hakusho Has Found Its Leading Man

Netflix might have hit a bump in the road when it came to the cancellation of its live-action take on the world of Cowboy Bebop, with the story of the bounty hunters coming to an end following its first season but that isn't stopping the streaming service from going full steam ahead on other adaptations. With Netflix's One Piece and Avatar The Last Airbender currently in the works, the star of the streaming service's take on the world of spirit detectives has been chosen as Yu Yu Hakusho has found its Yusuke Yurameshi.

According to Variety, the main spirit detective of the series will be played by actor Takumi Kitamura and will hit Netflix in the winter of 2023. This wouldn't be the first live-action anime character that the actor has portrayed, as Kitamura also played the role of Hanagaki Takemichi in the adaptation of Tokyo Revengers. Kazutaka Sakamoto will be executive producer of the series, with Akira Morii taking the role of producer and Sho Tsukikawa set to direct.

The original Yu Yu Hakusho manga arrived in 1990 and became a worldwide hit by following along with the story of a high-schooler that loses his life in saving a young child from a traffic accident, but is given the chance to rise from his grave by becoming a spirit detective. With the anime adaptation giving fans over one hundred episodes and having what is touted as one of the best Shonen arcs of all time with the Dark Tournament, anticipation, and expectation, for the series will be high.

Kitamura playing the role of Yusuke Urameshi has been an open secret, with set photos bouncing around social media for some time though this marks official confirmation of the actor accepting the role.

Yu Yu Hakusho was created by Yoshihiro Togashi, the same mangaka responsible for the world of hunters in Hunter x Hunter. While Togashi is set to return to the story of Gon and his fellow brawlers with new chapters of its manga, there has been no word that he is set to bring back Yusuke and company any time soon, with the Shonen series coming to an end in the 90s.

