Netflix Confirms Yu Yu Hakusho Casting News Coming With New Poster

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho has revealed which actor will be playing the live-action version of Yusuke Urameshi, with actor Takumi Kitamura taking on the role of the spirit detective who has an explosive temper along with some explosive spiritual attacks. While Yusuke is a bit part of the series, there are plenty of other heroes and villains that make up the cast of Yoshihiro Togashi's epic Shonen series, and the streaming service has promised to drop casting news in the days ahead with a new poster giving us brief glimpses of Hiei, Kurama, and Kuwabara.

Like a number of other anime franchises, the star of the anime series wasn't exactly on friendly terms with his supporting cast when the Shonen franchise began. Yusuke had attended school with Kuwabara, with the hot-headed energy sword wielder itching to fight Urameshi far more than help him out. When Kuwabara learned that he had the ability to access the supernatural world, he joined in Yusuke's quest, running into Hiei and Kurama originally as opponents before eventually becoming a fit fighting team at the end of the first arc. Needless to say, plenty of fans of Yu Yu Hakusho will be interested to see which actors portray these beloved anime heroes.

Netflix Anime released the first poster for the upcoming live-action adaptation, which features Yusuke readying to fire off his patented Spirit Gun attack, while also seeing Kurama with his standard rose, Hiei readying to release the Dragon of the Darkness Flame, and Kuwabara throwing off his jacket to get ready to enter the fray:

unveiling the cast of the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho over the next few days! stay tuned to this thread pic.twitter.com/2LUzsDhM3r — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 16, 2022

Yu Yu Hakusho isn't the only live-action anime adaptation that the streaming service is currently working to bring to life, with One Piece and Avatar The Last Airbender also set to receive new series. While the first season of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop was controversial amongst anime fans and wasn't renewed for a second, it seems that Netflix is full steam ahead when it comes to bringing animated series into the world of live-action.

The upcoming series hasn't revealed the precise date that it will hit the streaming service, though fans can expect it to hit Netflix in December of next year, 2023.

Who do you want to see take on the roles of the heroes and villains of Yu Yu Hakusho? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the spirit detectives.