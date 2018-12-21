You Can Grab ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Season 1 For Free Right Now

Yu Yu Hakusho is one action anime series that’s fondly looked back on to this day, and now fans will be able to watch how it all began absolutely for free thanks to a cool new sale from the Microsoft Store.

Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1 is now available for free from the Microsoft Store for a limited time, so you will need to act quickly. Both the Japanese (which you can find at the link here) and English (which you can find at the link here) versions of the are available as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 1 of the series includes the first 28 episodes. This takes fans from Yusuke’s eath, rebirth as a Spirit Detective, first mission where he “meets” Hiei and Kurama, journey to the Demon World, and all the way until the first match of the Dark Tournament in which Kuwabara takes on the rambunctious Rinku.

Fans often fondly remember the first season of the series for its hook more than anything. It’s rare for a series to begin with the main character’s death, let alone find a good way to raise the stakes but series creator Yoshihiro Togashi was up to the task. Yu Yu Hakusho often impressed fans by constantly raising the bar each arc, and it’s why fans of the series are still in love with it to this day.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a return OVA special featuring the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.