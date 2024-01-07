Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Stays Cool With Toguro

Yu Yu Hakusho made a massive comeback last year with a brand new live-action take on Yoshihiro Togashi's classic action series, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to take that even further by bringing the younger Toguro brother to life all over again! Yu Yu Hakusho remains one of the most influential action series to ever come from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that has kept the franchise alive for decades after the manga first made its debut. Now it's alive all over again as a new wave of fans discover the franchise with Netflix.

Yu Yu Hakusho made its live-action series debut with Netflix late last year, and the series has quickly gone on to break viewership records with the first few weeks of its streaming with the service. It's thanks to live-action takes on characters that would seem hard to translate to the real world like Toguro, who has now been brought to life once more through some incredible looking cosplay (which is a lot harder than you would expect) from artist imprincedeguzman on TikTok. Check it out:

What Is Yu Yu Hakusho?

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action is now streaming with Netflix. The series stars Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. As for what to expect from the five episode live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series, Netflix begins to tease it as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child."

The synopsis continues with, "As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

