Will Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Get a Season 2?

Yu Yu Hakusho has made the jump to live-action with a new series making its debut with Netflix, and now there's a question over whether or not the series is coming back for Season 2. Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho manga first made its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over three decades ago, and the anime adaptation helped to take the series' recognition to a whole new level with its success. But all of these years later, the franchise is living once more with a new series bringing it all to the real world at last.

Yu Yu Hakusho has made its debut with Netflix, and has quickly taken a top spot in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the United States with its first weekend out. But by the end of the first season's five episodes, there might not be a reason to continue with the live-action series. There is still plenty of material should the Netflix show want to draw from more of Togashi's manga (or even the anime's adjustments to it), but the end of the five episodes tell a complete story with a full ending.

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Season 2

Yu Yu Hakusho lifts its materials from a few different arcs of the manga to tell its own story in a single timeline. The Rescue Yukina and Dark Tournament arcs are combined into one, and the fifth episode of the series sees the members of Team Urameshi (Yusuke, Kuwabara, Hiei, and Kurama) fighting off against Team Toguro (The Toguro Brothers, Karasu, and Bui) in a smaller tournament where rich men are still placing bets on the potential winners. The end of the fight ends in the same way the Dark Tournament does, with Yusuke defeating the younger Toguro.

While the original series continues through to new arcs pitting Yusuke against a former Spirit Detective and fighting against other demons for control of the Demon World, this live-action series seems like it's going to end here. It wraps up all of its character stories that began with its first episode, and the original series sort of just runs on from this point as well. This is a good ending point for an adaptation (loose or otherwise), and a second season would only diminish what it tried to do.

But if it's successful, then a second season would be likely. Do you want to see Yu Yu Hakusho get a Season 2 with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!