Yu Yu Hakusho's Live Action Finale Changes The Game

Netflix saw some serious success with the release of One Piece's live-action adaptation, so it should come as no surprise that the streaming service would explore other franchises. The latest has been Yu Yu Hakusho, the supernatural shonen series created by Yoshihiro Togashi, who also is responsible for Hunter x Hunter. Clocking in at five episodes, the latest series takes more than a few nods from the original series, but makes a giant change when it comes to its ending, which would make a potential season two far different.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Netflix's live-action take on the Spirit Detectives, be forewarned that this article will dive into major spoilers for Yu Yu Hakusho's finale. The latest live-action series doesn't just cover the earliest adventures of Yusuke Urameshi, but takes the opportunity to slam together aspects from the first arcs as well as the Dark Tournament. While a tournament never takes place in this new series, we are able to see characters and elements from the beloved storyline transplanted into Netflix's take. Toguro's team makes an appearance, setting the stage for the biggest battle of this first season, while characters also meet their demise far earlier than fans would expect.

(Photo: Netflix)

RIP Toguro

Not only does the young Toguro reveal one hundred percent of his power before the Dark Tournament takes place here, he also is killed by Yusuke Urameshi to cap off Yu Yu Hakusho's first season. Viewers are able to witness the scene of a young Toguro meeting Genkai in the afterlife in the live-action season finale, a moment that takes place to cap off the Dark Tournament Arc. One very interesting moment is that the series also reveals that the elder Toguro survives his brother's attack, potentially setting the stage for what is to come.

Yu Yu Hakusho hasn't been confirmed for a second season, but if it does, the Dark Tournament would have to be very different if it were to happen. Following the Dark Tournament Arc, the Chapter Black storyline took place that saw a former Spirit Detective attempting to destroy humanity. The main villain, Sensui, loses all faith in mankind, and should the live-action series continue, we would imagine that he would be the next big threat.

What do you think of Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series taking some major departures from its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Spirit Detectives.