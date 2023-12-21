Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Is a Hit According to Its Ratings

Yu Yu Hakusho has officially made its live-action series debut with Netflix this past week, and the series has taken over Netflix and become a massive hit as it took the top spot in Netflix's Top 10 for the week! Yoshihiro Togashi's classic action manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over 30 years ago, and the franchise made a massive comeback this year with a new live-action series adaptation. While the previous anime was one of the biggest anime releases ever, it seems like the live-action adaptation is already starting to follow suit.

Yu Yu Hakusho made its debut with Netflix around the world on December 14th, and the first week's numbers for the series' premiere have officially been revealed by the streaming service. According to their numbers, Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series not only took the top spot in the Top 10 Non-English TV shows for the week of December 11th to December 17th, but it's been proven to be a hit with over 32,100,000 million hours viewed across 7,700,000 million views for its premiere week.

What Is Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action?

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. As for what to expect from the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho, Netflix begins to tease it as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child."

The synopsis continues with, "As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

What did you think of Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!