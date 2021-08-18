Yu-Gi-Oh Announces New First 4 Figures Statue

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades now, and it has amassed a ton of merchandise in that time. From trading cards to video games and plushes, the franchise has no limits when it comes to collectibles. It even has some pricier pieces out there if you are game, and it seems another one is coming for your wallet if you care to check it out.

The piece comes from First 4 Figures, a well-known collectible company that specializes in ornate statues. The brand has put out tons of statues in its time, and Yu-Gi-Oh has been treated by First 4 Figures before. But now, the Dark Magician is finally ready to get his own statue!

(Photo: First 4 Figure)

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest collectible from the Yu-Gi-Oh PVC lineup, Dark Magician! Pre-orders are now open! And, for a limited time, take advantage of our EARLY BIRD OFFER by placing your orders before September 1, 2021," the company announced this week. "Don't miss out!"

If you are interested in this Yu-Gi-Oh statue, well - let's get the pricing out of the way. If you do Early Bird pricing, the base statue will run fans $154.99 USD excluding tax and shipping. The most expensive will cost just under $700, so you can see how the base set differs from the Dark Magician's Definitive Combo Edition. And should you bypass the Early Bird deal, the high-end combo shoots up to $739.99.

You can check out the figures here to learn which variant and set suit you. The Yu-Gi-Oh figure will be available in both blue and purple, so you can pick your favorite iteration of the Dark Magician. The deluxe set will even feature LED additions and glow-in-the-dark accents. But if these bells and whistles don't mean anything to you, well - the base set might be calling your name!

What do you think of this new Yu-Gi-Oh collectible? Do you plan on adding the Dark Magician to your shelves? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.