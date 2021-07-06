Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Goes Viral Thanks to Their Custom Credit Card

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the most nostalgic anime series out there, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. If you did not know, our favorite Duel Monsters are still afloat these days thanks to the Yu-Gi-Oh anime and trading card game. In fact, the latte has blown up as of late alongside a slew of other TCG titles, and one fan is going viral for bringing the game into their wallet... literally.

The whole thing began over on Twitter thanks to the user nicoletters. It was there the Yu-Gi-Oh fan posted a photo of their banking card, and it turns out they were able to customize the card to resemble those used in Duel Monsters.

boutta send this cashier to the shadow realm pic.twitter.com/ZHcwQMfA86 — Dr. Nicolette, Himbologist ⋆ (@nicoletters) July 5, 2021

"Boutta send this cashier to the shadow realm," the fan captioned their photo which has since gone viral. Hundreds of thousands have sent the fan love following the photo's debut, and of course, nicoletters gave some more information on how her custom card came to be.

"To answer a few questions... yes this is my real debit card and I custom designed it myself," the fan shared before adding a bit more clarification. "I threw a card back into photoshop to fix the size/color and then got the sticker from CUCU Covers."

As you can see here, the shop's banking card covers are pretty adorable, and they can be ordered online from CUCU Covers. You can pick from 1000s of pre-made covers or make one of your own using a template. That is exactly why nicoletters did for their Yu-Gi-Oh credit card. And honestly, it is one of the most genius flexes we've seen all year.

What do you think about this custom card cover? Would you like to swap your card for this one...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.