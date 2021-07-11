Yu-Gi-Oh Brings Its Gods to Life with New Kotobukiya Figures

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh has made a rather big comeback in the last few years, and much of it comes off the back of nostalgia. With trading card games pushing new heights, it is only right for Yu-Gi-Oh to enjoy some of that success. As you can imagine, Konami is here for the franchise's return, and that is why three familiar cards are getting godly figures this year from Kotobukiya.

The announcement went live recently after Kotobukiya dished the big update. As it turns out, the model maker is releasing a set of three Yu-Gi-Oh figures, and each one will bring a god card to life.

The Winged Dragon of Ra, Silfer the Sky Dragon, and Obelisk the Tormentor will be getting figures this fall from Kotobukiya. Each non-scale item will come from the sculptor RESTORE and be crafted from pre-painted PVC. At this time, the Yu-Gi-Oh items are expected to hit shelves starting this November, but that could always be delayed given the pandemic's global strain on shipping. The two other release windows are set for December 2021 and January 2022.

If you want to know about each figure, you can read up on their production descriptions below:

Silfer: "From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by the protagonist Yugi after the Battle City arc, Slifer the Sky Dragon, is joining Kotobukiya’s lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Slifer is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that give it a bold yet detailed appearance. From the unique head with two mouths stacked on top of each other, the long body and enormous wings large enough to shroud the heavens to the razor sharp claws and teeth, each detail of Slifer the Sky Dragon is thoroughly recreated."

Ra: "From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by Marik against Yugi and his friends in the Battle City arc, The Winged Dragon of Ra, is joining Kotobukiya’s lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Ra is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that give it a bold yet detailed appearance. From its golden body that shines like the sun, sharp silhouette that is reminiscent of a phoenix, piercing eyes, and divine wings that surround its entire body to its sharp claws and teeth, each detail of The Winged Dragon of Ra is thoroughly recreated."

Obelisk: "From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by Yugi’s rival, Seto Kaiba, after the Battle City arc, Obelisk the Tormentor, is joining Kotobukiya’s lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Obelisk is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that give it a bold yet detailed appearance. From the fierce expression befitting of a god of destruction, the muscular form that looks strong enough to take down any enemy, and the sharp angles of the sculpt that highlights the scars on its form to the majestic cape-like wings, each detail of Obelisk the Tormentor is thoroughly recreated."

