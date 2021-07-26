Yu-Gi-Oh to Release Replicas of Dragon Capture Jar and Pot of Riches

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is living its best life these days thanks to its revived trading card game, and fans are falling in line for the franchise. After all, the IP has seen some solid growth in light of anime's rising global popularity, and Bandai Namco isn't about to let that success go untapped. That is why some new replicas are on their way, and these two Yu-Gi-Oh pieces will be reaching for our wallets in the worst way.

For those who don't know, Bandai Namco is back at it again with a limited-edition replica for Yu-Gi-Oh. The pieces come shortly after the company teamed with Konami to sell an actual Pot of Greed to fans. But this time around, it seems the Pot of Riches is up for grabs.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

According to Bandai Namco, the Pot of Riches and the Dragon Capture Jar will be the next replicas joining its catalog. The two pieces can be pre-ordered right now if you'd like, but you better have saved up. After all, these figures will cost about $60 USD before shipping is factored in. The set is expected to ship out to fans starting in late February 2022, so pre-orders are the best way to ensure you will nab a replica for yourself.

For those unfamiliar with these two items, well - they are fairly ubiquitous in the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game. The Pot of Riches is a spell card that allows players to shuffle Pendulum Monsters before drawing a couple of cards. As for the capture jar, this item is a saving grace if you happen to be dueling someone who loves dragons. When you put this Yu-Gi-Oh card into play, your opponents on-field dragons must go on the defensive indefinitely. As you can imagine, Seto Kaiba would hate this card, but it does come in handy. And if you'd like, you can have a replica of the Dragon Capture Jar for yourself by next summer!

What do you think of these two Yu-Gi-Oh replicas? Will you be nabbing either one of these pieces?