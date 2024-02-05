Yu-Gi-Oh: Seto Kaiba's VA Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Emotional Letter

Yu-Gi-Oh! is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary, and the voice actor behind Seto Kaiba has shared a special message with fans to help commemorate the occasion! Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest franchises still running to this day as the late Kazuki Takahashi expanded the original manga far beyond its original scope. Once the series started to introduce a trading card game into its story, the series blew up to such a degree that the anime has seen inspired many sequels, movies, and a full real life trading card game that still is releasing new expansions to this day.

Yu-Gi-Oh's real life trading card game has grown into a massive franchise in its own right that has expanded its success far beyond where the manga and anime releases have reached, and now it's celebrating its own 25th Anniversary following its first launch in 1999. To help celebrate this massive milestone, Seto Kaiba voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda took to social media to share an emotional message with fans. It's a perfect showcase of just how far Yu-Gi-Oh has come since its original manga release hit all those years ago.

What were you doing back then?

Were you an adult? Or still a child? Might have not been born yet.

Were you lonely? Were you happy?

Have you already left? Or Are you still dueling?



All duelists across the world!

Yu-Gi-Oh TCG Celebrates 25th Anniversary

"What were you doing back then?," Tsuda's message begins. "Were you an adult? Or still a child? Might have not been born yet. Were you lonely? Were you happy? Have you already left? Or Are you still dueling? All duelists across the world! Now on the 25th anniversary...Yu-Gi-Oh! continues to expand its world! Strongest! Magnificent! Here is our road of the duelist – Yu-Gi-Oh! has always been and will always be with us! Now, it's your turn!" As Yu-Gi-Oh celebrates this major milestone, the trading card game parent company Konami is going all out.

Konami has actually opened its own animation studio and kicked off with a special promo for Yu-Gi-Oh! to help celebrate this milestone, and it's only the start of what's to come for the franchise as it readies for its next major milestone. If you wanted to check out the original Yu-Gi-Oh anime for yourself, you can find it streaming with services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Retro Crush, Pluto TV and more.

