‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Reveals Yami Yugi Nendoroid, Pre-Order Details

Are you ready to d-d-duel with your wallet? It might have taken some time, but Yu-Gi-Oh! has made good on a promise at last. Finally, the franchise is ready to roll out a new Nendoroid figure, and it proves Yami Yugi can be as cute as he is deadly.

Yes, that’s right. The collectible brand has released the final design of its Yami Yugi figure. Taking to Twitter, the team at Good Smile showed off the mini figure, revealing its cute yet detailed design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘I believe in the heart of the cards!’ From the popular anime series “Yu-Gi-Oh!” comes a Nendoroid of Yugi Muto’s alternate personality, Yami Yugi! He comes with a Dual Disk, a single card to hold and the Millennium Puzzle as optional parts,” Good Smile describes the figure.

It’s time to duel! The Nendoroid version of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Yami Yugi is up for pre-order! Link: //t.co/4eoMPgK2uL pic.twitter.com/F1p91sDec2 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 23, 2019

“He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an angry expression and a smiling expression. His cape-looking school uniform can be removed for more posing options. Be sure to add him to your collection!”

For those wanting to buy this piece, it will be going on sale in August 2019. Pre-orders are being accepted currently on the Good Smile Online Shop as well as various international partners. When it comes to cost, Yami Yugi will run fans about $40 USD before tax and shipping factor in.

This is the first Nendoroid Yu-Gi-Oh! has gotten to date, but it is not the first time Good Smile Company has turned its eye to the Millennium Puzzle. In fact, characters like Dark Magician Girl have gotten collectible figures from the brand, so fans are hoping more Nendoroids are on the way. After all, there is only one thing better than a Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and that is a chibi figure of a Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

So, will you be adding this figure to your anime collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment