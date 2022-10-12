Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Died Attempting to Save Another's Life, Says New Report

Earlier this year, the world was stunned to learn about the death of Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh. The shocking news surfaced in Japan as authorities discovered the artist's body off the coast of Okinawa following a brief search. And according to a new report, it seems Takahashi's last moments were spent attempting to save another after a riptide made itself known at Mermaid's Grotto.

The information comes from Major Robert Bourgeau, a deputy operations officer based in Yomitan. Speaking with Stars and Stripes, the military outlet recently informed fans Takahashi followed in Bourgeau's steps as the major attempted two rescue three people caught in a riptide. However, the artist's brave rescue ended up costing him his life.

"You play that 'what if' game a lot," Bourgeau shared. "This guy had a huge impact on the world."

According to the U.S. Army officer, he was not aware Takahashi chose to aid him in rescuing the struggling swimmers. The creator ultimately drowned in the process, and Takahashi's body was discovered two days later by the Japanese Coast Guard. At this time, the organization has not commented on Takahashi's role in the riptide rescue, but several sworn statements submitted to the U.S. Army detail his involvement.

READ MORE: Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Passes Away at 60 | Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

"He's a hero. He died trying to save someone else," Bourgeau continued.

Sadly, Takahashi lost his life to the Okinawa riptide, and others were in danger of going through the same. Bourgeau, who also works as a scuba diving instructor, said he and some students noticed the dangerous conditions when a woman called out for help. Her daughter and a U.S. soldier were caught in a riptide roughly 100 years from the shore. At some point, the mother was also dragged into the tide and rescued by Bourgeau who "kicked for all life" to escape the tide's pull. The officer went on to direct the other man trapped to safe waters.