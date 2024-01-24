Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pops Add a 10-Inch Harpie's Pet Dragon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has added the first 10-inch Pop figure to the Yu-Gi-Oh lineup, and it's Harpie's Pet Dragon. An unexpected choice for the first 10-inch figure in the lineup perhaps, but we can hope that it's a sign of things to come. Plus, it's a common figure that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 now (free US shipping on orders $79+). It should also be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the near future.

The last time we saw a proper Yu-Gi-Oh! Pop wave just ahead of their big San-Diego Comic-Con 2023 event. A handful of exclusives have been added to the wave since then, including Jinzo with Time Wizard Pop and Buddy Specialty Series exclusive. The latest Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pop wave is listed below along with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. While you're at it, make sure to check out the rest of the Funko Wednesday drops for this week.

If you are not familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh, you can catch up on the original anime starring Yami with ease. The show is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the classic anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Invisible in the back of the class, 10th-grade loner Yugi always had his head in some game – until he solved the Millennium Puzzle, an Egyptian artifact containing the spirit of a master gambler from the age of the pharaohs! Awakened after 3,000 years, the King of Games possesses Yugi, recklessly challenging evildoers to the Shadow Games, where even the most ordinary bet may result in weirdness beyond belief ... and the loser losing their mind! Who will win the Game of Silence? Who will win the Game of One Digit – Yugi's thumb or a violent criminal's finger on the trigger of a gun? And what about the Game of Air Hockey With Explosives Over a Hot Stove?"