Yu-Gi-Oh Has Wrapped Its Latest Manga

Much like the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh has managed to continue its story thanks to focusing on an ever-changing cast of duelists. While the anime adaptation might have started with Yugi Moto and his friends fighting against evil-doers looking to exploit Egyptian Gods, the series has moved onto even stranger circumstances. Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush is the latest entry of the franchise, with the manga having brought the story of Yuuhi and Yuamu to an end in its latest chapter.

On top of the manga series that began in 2022, Go Rush also received an anime adaptation that is aiming to pass the "one hundred episode" mark. As it stands, the franchise has yet to confirm what the next story will focus on, though in the past, we've seen duelists tackle aliens, alternate realities, the supernatural, and more, so the sky is the limit. While the manga has released its final chapter, there is no word as to when the anime series for Go Rush will do the same.

Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush Rushes To The Finish Line

Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush netted four manga volumes before reaching its conclusion, created by writer Sugita Naoya. Considering the popularity of the card game in the real world, it seems likely that the franchise will continue in the near future.

If you have yet to experience this latest world of Duel Monsters focusing on extraterrestrials, here's how Shueisha describes the series, "Yuuhi Ohdo and Yuamu Ohdo are elementary schooler twins living in Mutsuba Town who are in charge of the alien extermination company UTS (ATC) (Uchuujin Trouble Soudansha / Alien Trouble Consultancy). They spend their days working really hard searching for aliens using a mysterious device created by Yuuhi…that is, until one fateful day!! Right after they created a mystery school club, they finally found a real spaceship and inside of it, they made contact with Yudias, an alien from the distant Velgear Star Cluster. Now it's time to enter the new stage of Rush Duel introduced by this alien soldier from the far ends of the galaxy!"

What has been your favorite entry in the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to date? Do you want to see Yugi Moto and the original duelists make a comeback following Go Rush's ending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Duel Monsters.

