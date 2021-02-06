Yu-Gi-Oh Meets Queen's Gambit with This Stunning Cosplay

✖

Queen's Gambit is one of the most popular original series that was created for the ever-growing library on the streaming platform of Netflix, following the young girl Beth as she struggles with addiction while attempting to make a name for herself in the world of competitive chess playing, and one fan has brought this live-action series into the world of anime with a Cosplay ripped straight from the series Yu-Gi-Oh! Though Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba never found themselves playing against one another in a game of chess, the duels they participated in had far higher stakes!

Currently, the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! has moved past the original protagonists of Yugi Moto, Seto Kaiba, and their fellow duelists, instead following the tale of Yugo Ohdo as he attempts to become one of the greatest duelists that the world has ever seen. The game of Duel Monsters has ascended past simply appearing in the anime, as fans of the franchise in the world have participated in real-life Yu-Gi-Oh! games, with tournaments springing up all over the world throughout past years. Though the coronavirus pandemic has certainly thrown a big monkey wrench when it comes to in-person tournaments that could take place using the game established in the popular anime series, the franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! isn't going anywhere any time soon!

Twitter Cosplayer Xiran Jay Zhao shared this impressive fusion Cosplay that imagines Seto Kaiba trying to recreate one of the most iconic images from Queen's Gambit, which has become one of the biggest original series to premiere on the streaming service of Netflix:

Queen's Gambit except it's me and Yugioh pic.twitter.com/gANwejFIsX — XIRAN, Chinese History Memer (@XiranJayZhao) January 29, 2021

Netflix isn't simply known for their live-action original series, they have also been devoting effort to making a name for themselves in the world of anime, as 2021 is going to see a number of new series arrive. With the likes of Beastars, Baki: Son of Ogre, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and more showing that Netflix is serious about competing with the other movers and shakers in the world of anime streaming platforms.

