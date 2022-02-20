Yuri on Ice Has Finally Shared a Big Movie Update

Yuri on Ice was the biggest thing in anime when the series went live in 2016. MAPPA left the fandom stunned by its gorgeous animation for one, and the characters of Yuri on Ice have kept that fandom going. In fact, most fans have been waiting years for an update on the anime’s movie, and we’ve finally gotten one after a long pause.

The update comes straight from Yuri on Ice’s website in Japan. It was there fans were teased about the movie, and it turns out Ice Adolescence is still in the works. According to MAPPA, production is still moving along on the film, but the project hasn’t reached a point where a release date can be given.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animecorner_ac/status/1494892247673802755

This update came along with a new visual all about Yuri on Ice. As you can see above, the poster was released to honor the 5th anniversary of the anime. Even though the milestone won’t hit until this fall, Yuri on Ice wanted to hype the fandom in light of its movie update. And as you can see, Yuri and Viktor are front and center in this shot.

The key visual seems to take place in the present-day as Viktor stands outside the ice rink with a mask covering his face. Wearing a dress jacket, Viktor’s silver hair is hard to mistake, and he is holding on to Yuri’s arm while the other stands on the ice. Yuri seems ready to warm up on the ice alongside his competitors, and his hair is pulled back in a bun. This style is closely mimicked by Yuri Plisetsky in the background, and of course, the Russian prodigy is giving his rivals the side-eye from where he is standing.

This adorable artwork did its job just right as the Yuri on Ice fandom is living for the update. Now, all eyes are on MAPPA to see when its movie might go live. Currently, the studio is loaded with other top-tier projects like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. But when it comes to tenacity, well – the Yuri on Ice fandom is hard to beat.

How excited are you for Yuri on Ice to make its comeback? Do you have high hopes for this big movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.