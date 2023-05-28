Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Announces Hulu and Netflix Release Date

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will make its official anime adaptation debut later this Summer as one of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, and now fans have gotten an idea of when exactly tune in with a release date set for the anime's streaming releases with Hulu and Netflix! Zombie media have some of the most popular stories out there, so it's definitely a surprise to see when there's a story that still has a fresh take on the idea. This is the case with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which offers a much happier kind of protagonist than one would guess given the apocalypse.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead previously announced it would be premiering as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule this July, and now it's confirmed that it will be making its debut on July 9th. The biggest surprise with this announcement, however, is that Viz Media has also announced that the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime will not only be streaming with Hulu, but it will also be streaming with Netflix as well. Check out the newest poster for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead below that shows off the central cast of characters:

Join Akira on his post-apocalyptic journey towards true freedom! 🧟#Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead premieres on July 9 on @netflix and @hulu! pic.twitter.com/Rxm6OGvtFY — Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (@Zom100_EN) May 28, 2023

What to Know for the Zom 100 Anime

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering on July 9th with Hulu and Netflix. Kazuki Kawagoe will be directing the anime for Bug Films with Hiroshi Seko as script supervisor, Kii Tanaka as character designer, Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer, and Makoto Miyazaki as composer. The first additions to the cast include Shuichiro Umeda as Akira Tendo and Tomori Kusonoki as Shizuka Mikazuki. As for what to expect from this new anime, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime as such:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Will you be checking out the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime when it premieres this July? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!