Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Shares First Character Designs

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be making its big anime debut later this Summer, and the new series is getting fans ready with the release of the first character designs for the main duo at the center of this zombie apocalypse! Series writer Haro Aso has found a ton of success with the live-action adaptation of their previous work, Alice in Borderland, and now there's a hope that the adaptation for the creator's newest work (together with illustrator Kotaro Takata) will be able to find the same level of success with its own anime debut this Summer.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has plans for both a live-action and anime adaptation, and the anime release will be hitting this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Getting fans ready for this newest take on the zombie apocalypse are the designs for the main duo, Akira Tendo (voiced by Shuichiro Umeda) and Shizuka Mikazuki (voiced by Tomori Kusonoki). You can check them out below as shared by the anime's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Zom 100's Anime Debut

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is currently on deck for a release this July, and features Kazuki Kawagoe as director for Bug Films. Joining the staff are the likes of Hiroshi Seko as script supervisor, Kii Tanaka as character designer, Junpei Fukuchi as zombie designer, and Makoto Miyazaki as composer. The series will be streaming on Hulu in the United States when it does premiere, and Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime as such:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

How are you liking the look of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!