Zom100: Bucket List of The Dead Finds Its Heroine

Imagine if you are given the opportunity do whatever you've ever wanted to do in your life, but there's a pretty big catch. You're given the opportunity to scratch every item on your bucket list, but unfortunately must do so during the zombie apocalypse. This is the premise of Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead, a manga series that arrived in 2018 from creator Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, which was announced to be receiving an anime adaptation earlier this year. Arriving this summer, the series has cast its main heroine, Shizuka Mikazuki.

Based on the description of the premise alone, you can tell that this series might be crawling with hordes of the undead, but also injects some serious humor into the proceedings. So popular was this idea that Netflix has also been working on a live-action feature-length film, which will arrive on the streaming service later this year. With the Bucket List of the Dead seeing a young salaryman being relieved of no longer needing to attend his nine-to-five office job, the series follows Akira as he attempts to navigate a landscape that is fit to bursting with flesh-eating corpses.

Zom100's Shizuka Mikazuki

The role of Shizuka Mikazuki, another survivor of the zombie apocalypse whom Akira meets on his new life that involves crossing items off his bucket list while attempting to survive, will be played by Tomori Kusunoki, who anime fans might not be best for her work as Chainsaw Man playing the enigmatic Makima.

If you haven't heard of Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead, see below both the official description and the trailer for the upcoming series:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

