Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Announces New Anime

Zombies continue to rise from the dead and infiltrate media in Japan, North America, and the world with perennial favorites such as The Walking Dead, Night of the Living Dead, and many others offering fresh takes on the shambling corpses. It should come as no surprise that anime continues to get in on the action as well, with the medium recently announcing that the hilarious manga series, Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead, will receive a new anime that will arrive this summer.

In the past, we've seen zombie anime series including High School of the Dead, Zombieland Saga, Kabaneri of The Iron Fortress, and Gyo all attempt to create new takes on the walking dead over the years. Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead might have stereotypical zombies infecting the world, but the series' protagonist is anything but. Akira is a young salaryman in Japan who finds himself having to work long hours at a grueling pace, making him question his life to the point where when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, he is relieved. No longer being shackled by the "nine to five" and deciding to do everything he wanted in his life, he creates a bucket list to fulfill before he becomes a zombie himself.

Bucket List of Zombies

Viz Media released a new trailer, and poster, for the upcoming comedy series that sees zombies overtaking the world and one "hero" trying to do everything that he never could while working himself to the bone in an office environment:

If you haven't had the chance to read the manga, Viz has an official description of Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead, which will arrive on Hulu this July:

"Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

