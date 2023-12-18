New Zoo 100 Promo Reveals the Anime's Final Episodes

It's about time! If you have been keeping up with this year's anime slate, you will know Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has had a wild ride. From a viral premiere to its series of hiatuses, Zom 100 has drummed up tons of talk this year. And now, a new trailer for the anime is live confirming when its final few episodes will debut.

Yes, that is right. Zom 100 is preparing to bring out its final three episodes. A few months ago, fans were told Zom 100 was taking an indefinite hiatus due to production issues. This delay came after a series of hiatuses spread Zom 100 well past its original air date. Now, we know the anime's final episodes will go live on Christmas, so fans can celebrate the anime's end on December 25 if they'd like.

(Photo: Bug Films)

As you can see above, the promo for Zom 100 confirms episodes 10-12 are going live on December 25. Netizens will be able to check out the episodes on Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll depending on their market. So if you have been waiting to watch Zom 100 until its schedule cleared up, the time has come!

If you are not familiar with Zom 100, you should know the anime went live on July 9, and it was meant to be a summer series. However, a slew of production issues at Bug Films has kept the anime in limbo. Directed by Kabuki Kawagoe, Zom 100 earned a great deal of praise thanks to its unique premiere, so you can see why fans have been eager to finish the show. Luckily, Zom 100 will get the chance to wrap season one ahead of the new year. So if you want to know more about the post-apocalyptic hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The entire city is being ravaged by the undead...but Akira has never felt more alive! He's spent years working at a soul-crushing job that sucked every bit of joy out of his life. So when a zombie apocalypse tears through his town, he isn't scared at all; he's thrilled to finally have some time off. Now, Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list."

What do you think about this Zom 100 update? Are you ready to see how this anime ends? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!