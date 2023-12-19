Zom 100 Releases Special Recap Episode Ahead of Finale: Watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will finally be premiering its final episodes over the holiday weekend, and fans can now catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with a special recap episode! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead originally kicked off its run earlier this Summer as one of the most promising anime releases of the year, but soon it was hit by one delay after another. This eventually led to the anime going on an indefinite hiatus ahead of the final three episodes of the season overall. But thankfully, that wait for new releases will soon be over.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is officially returning for its final three episodes on December 25th, but it's been quite a while since fans might have seen the last episode of the anime's initial run. With the series coming back from its hiatus for the final three episodes, Viz Media has released a special recap episode to help fans get a refresher on where Akira Tendo and the rest of his crew are at leading into Episodes 10, 11, and 12. You can watch the special Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead recap below.

How to Watch Zom 100's New Episodes

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be premiering Episodes 10, 11, and 12 all at once on December 25th with Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix worldwide. You can check out each of those services to catch up with the first nine episodes of the anime that aired earlier this Summer, and there's also the manga release available to read with the Viz Manga app (with the three most recent chapters for free). The live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie is streaming with Netflix as well.

Viz Media teases what to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

