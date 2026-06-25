Avengers #196 Introduced One of Marvel’s Most Impressive Villains

We’re continuing on with your comic book vending machine (check it out here), which offers our readers new chances to grow their personal collections and discover new favorites. Every comic is purchased from a local shop, and today we are highlighting one of the most important Marvel Comics issues ever published: Avengers #196 – the first full appearance of Taskmaster.

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The Avengers had a lot of fan-favorite villains introduced over the years, with names like Ultron, Kang, and Thanos leading the list. However, in Avengers #196, one of the most popular and unique villains the Avengers ever faced debuted, and he didn’t even want to fight Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The book was released on March 18, 1980, and it started with two Avengers members captured by a mysterious new villain, who then showed how great a fighter he really was. This was the issue that introduced the Taskmaster.

In “The Terrible Toll of the Taskmaster” by David Michelinie and George Pérez, the issue opens with Wasp, Yellowjacket, and the new Ant-Man (Scott Lang) all captured and strung up in front of a villain no one had ever seen before. This man revealed that his name was the Taskmaster, and he learned about his powers when he was a child. He then explained his entire origin story to the three Avengers before saying that he wasn’t a superhero or a supervillain, but was instead a teacher, and then he showed what he was truly capable of.

Avengers #196 Introduces Taskmaster and Welcomes a New Avengers Member

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Avengers #196 took a very different direction when it came to introducing a new villain to the Marvel Universe. Taskmaster wasn’t committing a crime when the Avengers attacked him. Instead, they were focusing on someone else, and it just put Taskmaster in the wrong place at the wrong time. The book then took the time to let Taskmaster reveal his backstory to the two captured Avengers and Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, who was there to help them. He explained he has photographic reflexes, which he said was “scarier” than photographic memory. He learned this as a child and became a football star by just watching one football game on TV. After this, he watched heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Fist, and immediately mastered their fighting styles.

When it came time to fight the real Avengers, he beat Captain America and Iron Man and made his escape. That is also where the second big thing about this specific issue comes into play. Jocasta ended up stopping him, and since Taskmaster had no idea who she was or what she could do, she was able to end his threat. Even with this happening, Taskmaster escaped and proved to be a villain who would give the Avengers a hard time in the future.

One of the biggest complaints about the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Taskmaster was that it wasn’t Tony Masters, and was instead a woman who didn’t exist in the comics in this role. This remains disappointing since Tony Masters’ version of Taskmaster is a fan favorite, and over the years, he has played the role as an antihero and a villain. His Taskmaster’s Academy has trained some of the top villain henchmen and even government agents, showing that there might not be a better character in Marvel Comics concerning fighting skills than Taskmaster.

Avengers #196 Is a Piece of History for Fans Who Love Origin Stories and Debuts

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It is often fun to find debut issues for heroes and villains, and that is not the only reason that Avengers #196 is a highly collectible issue. This is the comic book that introduced the world to Taskmaster, but it is also the book that had the Avengers announce that Jocasta could now be part of the team, and the last panel had the robot hero say that being “welcome” onto the team was something she liked “very much.” Having one issue introduce an iconic Avengers villain and also add a new member to the team was rare, and this is an issue that did it masterfully. If you want to try your luck at acquiring Avengers #196 and enhancing your collection, be sure to check out our new Vending Machine.

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