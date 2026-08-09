5 Mewtwo and Gengar Pokémon Cards Obliterate Prior Sales Records at Auction

Mewtwo and Gengar have occupied unusually durable positions near the top of the Pokémon popularity hierarchy since the franchise’s earliest days, and their best cards from the Pokémon TCG continue to attract serious money whenever elite graded copies reach the open market. Mewtwo arrived as the genetically engineered postgame legend of the original games, a laboratory-built powerhouse whose backstory and overwhelming strength immediately separated it from most of the original 151. Gengar took a different route to talisman status, pairing a mischievous grin with one of the franchise’s most recognizable silhouettes and a reputation for making every illustration feel at least slightly haunted. Neither character needs Charizard’s coattails to command collector attention. Their cards span nearly every major era of the hobby, from Wizards of the Coast releases to mid-era sets and to modern Scarlet & Violet and Mega Evolution expansions, giving buyers plenty of opportunities to chase nostalgic artwork, scarce grades, and low-population variants that rarely appear publicly.

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That enduring demand was on full display during a recent Fanatics Collect Weekly Auction, where five Mewtwo and Gengar cards sold for a combined $325,200. The three Gengar cards accounted for $234,000 of that total, while the two Mewtwo cards finished in a statistically improbable dead heat at $45,600 apiece. Some of the cards below obliterated their previous same-grade sales records, including one population-two Gengar whose price increased by more than 44,000%, while others established new highs by far narrower margins. Together, the results provide a compact snapshot of the modern vintage market, where character popularity, grade scarcity, artwork, set reputation, and the absence of recent public sales can matter as much as a card’s stated rarity. The final prices ranged from a comparatively modest $22,800 to a staggering $156,000, proving that even cards of the same two Pokémon can occupy wildly different collecting strata. Let’s dive in; just keep your Spell Tags and Twisted Spoons handy.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Gengar from Stormfront: $156,000

Previous Record Sale: $350 in October 2021

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

No, somehow that auction sale price is not missing two zeroes. PriceCharting lists the October 2021 eBay transaction as the only earlier PSA 10 sale for this reverse holo Gengar from 2008’s Stormfront, making the new $156,000 result an increase of an astonishing $155,650, or approximately 44,471%. Admittedly, that comparison spans nearly five years and an entirely different Pokémon market, so it should not be treated as evidence that every Stormfront Gengar suddenly multiplied in value by more than 400 times. Even with that caveat, the leap remains almost cartoonish. Rarity supplied the rocket fuel: PSA lists only two copies of this reverse holo in a Gem Mint 10, leaving collectors with virtually no opportunity to establish a gradual market price through regular sales. When one finally surfaced, 51 bids transformed Hajime Kusajima’s gleefully menacing Gengar into the auction’s runaway behemoth and one of the year’s most startling Pokémon card results.

PSA 9 Reverse Holo Gengar from Legendary Collection: $22,800

Previous Record Sale: $15,600 in July 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Legendary Collection’s beloved “fireworks” reverse holos have become auction catnip, and Gengar remains one of the set’s most desirable subjects due to its popularity and power. A PSA 10 reverse holo Gengar previously sold for an otherworldly $408,000, but collectors priced out of Gem Mint copies are clearly willing to spend heavily one rung lower on the grading ladder. At auction, this PSA 9 copy reached $22,800, adding $7,200 to that benchmark and representing an impressive increase of approximately 46%. That is not the four-digit percentage eruption seen with Stormfront’s Reverse Holo Gengar, but it is a substantial jump for a record that had been established only one month earlier. The result demonstrates how thoroughly Legendary Collection’s surge has trickled down the population report. A PSA 9 is no longer merely the affordable consolation prize for collectors unable to chase a PSA 10 slab; it is now a five-figure grail in its own right.

PSA 10 Holo Gengar from Expedition: $55,200

Previous Record Sale: $55,000 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Expedition has become one of the most coveted expansions from the Pokémon TCG’s e-Reader era, a reputation reinforced when an Expedition booster box more than doubled its previous auction record. This Yukiko Baba-illustrated Gengar is one of the set’s unmistakable centerpieces, combining a popular Pokémon, a scarce Gem Mint grade, and the distinctive visual identity that has made early e-Reader cards increasingly desirable. Fanatics’ $55,200 result surpassed the previous ALT benchmark by only $200, so “obliterated” would plainly oversell this particular record. Still, a new high is a new high, and the result confirms that the market was willing to defend the card’s lofty valuation almost immediately. Unlike the Stormfront Gengar, this is not a population-two curiosity. PSA lists 84 Gem Mint copies, making the sale more indicative of ferocious demand than absolute scarcity. Five figures is not an aberration for this Gengar anymore; it is the firmly established market value.

PSA 10 Holo Mewtwo from Majestic Dawn: $45,600

Previous Record Sale: $5,880 in October 2025

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The Holo Mewtwo from Majestic Dawn is not an ultra-rare Pokémon ex, Gold Star, or Secret Rare. It is the set’s standard Mewtwo Holo, albeit one featuring a spectacular cosmic background behind striking artwork from Kent Kanetsuna. That ordinary place within the checklist makes its auction performance even more instructive, because the value here is being driven less by printed rarity than by the difficulty of finding a flawless example. Only nine copies have earned a PSA 10, and the latest copy brought $45,600, adding $39,720 to the previous Fanatics benchmark and producing an approximately 676% increase. Ungraded copies remain reasonably obtainable, but a card that survives printing, handling, storage, and nearly two decades without enough wear to miss a Gem Mint grade represents an entirely different commodity. This is condition scarcity superseding conventional rarity in its purest form, and it has turned a familiar mid-era holo into one of Mewtwo’s most notable PSA 10 grails.

PSA 10 Rocket’s Mewtwo ex from EX Team Rocket Returns: $45,600

Previous Record Sale: $9,600 in September 2025

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Rocket’s Mewtwo ex hails from EX Team Rocket Returns, one of the defining expansions of the mid-2000s Pokémon TCG. Its Pokémon-ex cards, Gold Stars, dark-themed artwork, and distinctive stamped reverse holos have turned it into one of the era’s most broadly collectible releases, and Rocket’s Mewtwo ex carries nearly every ingredient collectors want from the set. This copy matched Majestic Dawn Mewtwo at $45,600, raising the previous PSA 10 auction benchmark by $36,000 and representing an increase of approximately 375%. Only 87 copies have earned a PSA 10, giving the card meaningful condition scarcity even though its population is considerably larger than that of the Majestic Dawn Mewtwo. The slab also carried an MBA Silver Diamond designation for above-average eye appeal, which may have contributed an additional premium, but that specification is a supporting detail rather than the central explanation. Collectors were ultimately bidding on an elite example of an iconic Mewtwo card from an increasingly untouchable set.

Gengar and Mewtwo Are Pokémon Auction Heavyweights

Gengar and Mewtwo remain among the most popular Pokémon to feature on PTCG cards, and this auction further indicates that market values for ultra-rare, top-graded examples of cards with those two ‘mon featured will continue to garner huge prices at auction. These five sales provide another reminder that the vintage Pokémon market is not governed solely by release year, printed rarity, or the presence of a special rarity symbol. Character popularity, condition scarcity, artwork, set reputation, and a shortage of recent public transactions can combine into a combustible price cocktail, especially when a card features a Pokémon with the enduring appeal of Mewtwo or Gengar. Similar forces have recently pushed ultra-rare Snorlax cards and Legendary Pokémon cards to unprecedented heights, helping produce a steady procession of record-breaking results throughout 2026. Mewtwo supplied symmetry here with two identical $45,600 sales, while Gengar supplied the chaos with three records of its own. The population-two Stormfront card was the unmistakable headliner, turning an old $350 benchmark into a six-figure sale. Some records were obliterated and others were merely nudged aside, but all five results reinforced the same point: elite examples of cards featuring these two Kanto icons remain among the hobby’s most combustible auction commodities. Spooky ghosts and cloned legends, it turns out, still equal very big bucks.